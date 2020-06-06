The Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Srinagar was sealed on Saturday when five officials of the agency were tested positive for Covid-19.

Officials said that the office building has been sealed for 48 hours and will be reopened on Monday after disinfecting all rooms.

The office of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages has also been sealed after an employee was tested positive on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Covid related death toll has reached 38 with two more persons dying today.

With this, the number of deaths in the Kashmir valley has reached 33 and 5 in Jammu.

Among the two victims, a 70-year old man from Shopian and a 62-years old woman of Jammu lost their battle against the virus this morning.

The man suffering from asthma and high blood pressure died in the chest disease hospital in Srinagar, while the woman belonging to Miran Sahib in the Jammu district lost her life in a hospital here. She was admitted in the hospital last month and tested positive on 25 May.

The Srinagar district has so far recorded the highest number of 9 deaths, followed by 7 in Baramulla, Anantng 5, Kulgam and Shopian 4 each, Jammu 3, Budgam 2 and 1 each in Kupwara, Bandipura, Udhampur and Doda districts.

The UTs of J&K and Ladakh have witnessed a spurt in positive cases as a large number of people were being evacuated in the two UTs after lifting of the lockdown. 98 persons were tested positive till this afternoon in Srinagar’s chest disease hospital. Reports from the SKIMS and the Jammu medical college were awaited.

A spokesman of the UT of Ladakh said that 2 persons tested positive in the Kargil district today and with this the number of active patients has reached 48. Of these, 8 active cases are in Leh district and 40 in Kargil.

The J&K government has so far evacuated 77,235 persons through buses and 35,278 through special trains. Besides, several others have reached through airline services.