Amid coronavirus lockdown, the devotees in India are celebrating Easter Sunday at their homes , attending the online mass as churches are closed to the general public for worship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other political leaders took to Twitter today to wish people on the occasion. PM Modi said that he hopes this day adds “strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet.”

PM Modi tweeted, “Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter. We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy. May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet.”

Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter. We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy. May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2020

Christians all over the world celebrate this day as the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion on Good Friday. Lent, a 40 days fasting and penance observed by the Christians begins on Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later, before Easter Sunday.

Traditionally, the faithful throng churches early in the morning for the Easter Sunday mass. After the mass ends, priests hand out cake and at some places, even a spook of wine is served. But this Sunday due to the global health crisis, devotees stayed at home following the lockdown.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, “Wishing everyone a happy and blessed Easter. May this festival bring us joy, health and happiness. Also, on this day, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to overcome the challenge posed by COVID-19.”

Wishing everyone a happy and blessed Easter. May this festival bring us joy, health and happiness. Also, on this day, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to overcome the challenge posed by COVID-19. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 12, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished people on the occasion of Easter.

My best wishes and greetings on the joyous occasion of Easter! #HappyEaster2020 pic.twitter.com/40D739koVo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2020

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished people on the occasion saying, that it is the time for “hope, revival and renewal.”

Wish you all a blessed and #HappyEaster. A time for hope, revival and renewal. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 12, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too took to Twitter and wished people amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Happy Easter. The resurrection of Christ is a message of hope, faith and victory. May this Easter bring for us light in these difficult times, give us hope for a healthier tomorrow and strengthen our faith to emerge victorious from the ongoing pandemic. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

“May the miracle of Easter bring hope, peace and happiness, ” tweeted Rajasthan’s Deputy CM and Congress leader Sachin Pilot

May the miracle of Easter bring you hope, peace and happiness, Happy Easter — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) April 12, 2020

.

Pope Francis broke away from centuries of tradition amid Coronavirus outbreak and Easter Sunday mass was live streamed to let the Christians all over the world participate in the Easter mass sitting at th

“Do not be afraid, do not yield to fear: This is the message of hope. It is addressed to us, today. Theses are the words that God repeats to us this very night, said Pope in his message.