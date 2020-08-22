The Union government on Saturday has asked the states not to put any restrictions on the inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods and services during the present prevailing Unlock-3 guidelines.

It was a reminder with respect to the guidelines for the states by the central government.

In a communication to Chief Secretaries of all States today, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stated that it has been reported that local level restrictions on movement are being imposed by various districts/States.

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in a letter to the states has said that no separate permission or e-permit was required for movement of persons or goods.

“Such restrictions are creating problems in inter-State movement of goods and services and are impacting the supply chain, resulting in disruption of economic activities and employment, besides affecting supply of goods and services,” the letter said.

Drawing attention to the MHA’s Order dated July 29, 2020 specifying Guidelines for Unlock-3, the communication reiterates that there shall be no restriction on inter-State and Intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements.

This includes movement of persons and goods for cross land border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries.

The MHA has said such restrictions at local level imposed by District Administrations or by States, amount to violation of the guidelines issued by the MHA under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The inter-state movement was restricted as the coronavirus induced lockdown was imposed in the country.

In May, as part of the lockdown 5 guidelines, the government had allowed the movement of people and goods within and between the states.

However, the chaos prevailed among the people over the rules for the inter-state movement. In its guidelines for Unlock 3, the Centre had again said that there was “no restriction” over the inter-state movement of goods and people.

As per the Ministry of Health website, the country has recorded 6,97,330 active cases of coronavirus while 22,22,577 were cured. There were 55,794 deaths recorded due to the virus.