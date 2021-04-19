Over a month after getting the second dose of coronavirus vaccine, Ludhiana`s Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

Doctors said he had taken a second dose of Covishield on March 14.

India yet again reported the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday. The death toll reached 1,78,769 as of Monday.