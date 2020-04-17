The government has said that there has been a 40 per cent drop in the growth of new coronavirus cases and the doubling rate has dropped to 6.2 days over the past week which was three days before the lockdown was imposed.

During the daily press briefing, the Health Ministry told about the development. It said that the improvement in the result is because of the increased testing, including that of patients suffering from SARI (severe acute respiratory illness) and ILI (influenza-like illness).

“Before the lockdown, doubling rate of COVID19 cases was about three days, but according to data in the past seven days, the doubling rate of cases now stands at 6.2 days,” Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry said.

He further told that the doubling rate in 19 states and union territories was even lower than the national average. These states include Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

“We have been witnessing average growth factor at 1.2 since April 1. This stood at 2.1 from March 15 to March 31. Therefore, there is a 40 per cent decline in average growth factor even as we increased COVID-19 testing,” Aggarwal said.

The government also told that the recovery rates of coronavirus patients have also improved. The ratio between the recovered COVID-19 patients and deaths stands at 80:20, which is higher than several other countries, officials said.

“A total of 1,749 people (or 13.06 per cent) have been cured. With 1,007 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country has reached 13,387. A total of 23 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours,” Lav Aggarwal added.

According to reports, the government is emphasizing on increased testing for coronavirus.

Yesterday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also emphasized on testing by saying that only lockdown will not be sufficient to contain the deadly coronavirus.

India is closing towards 12000 active cases of coronavirus with 452 reported deaths.