Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday praised Mumbai’s Dharavi – Asia’s largest slum – for Covid management. CM’s remarks came after the World Health Organisation (WHO) had praised the slum for its efforts.

Dharavi was once declared as a COVID-19 hotspot and it managed to flatten the curve of the viral spread of the pandemic.

“The Chief Minister lauded the concerted efforts of the municipal administration, NGOs and local Dharavikars and commended them for their efforts to control coronavirus,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

The tweet further said that the CM said, “It’s the success of all of your efforts.”

“The CM said that such examples of human triumph over global pandemic can inspire others. He praised the efforts taken to control the spread of Corona and said the global recognition of Dharavi as a role model in this fight will strengthen our effort in this war against virus,” it added.

“Asia’s largest slum & densely populated area like Dharavi has not only shown the World that through collective effort Corona can be controlled but has also made a name for itself globally as a role model in the fight against Corona said the Hon’ble CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray,” the tweet added.

Earlier on Friday, the WHO chief had said that it is still possible to bring coronavirus outbreaks under control, even though case numbers have more than doubled in the past six weeks.

“In the last six weeks cases have more than doubled. However, there are many examples from around the world that have shown that even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“And some of these examples are Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even in Dharavi – a densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai – a strong focus on community engagement and the basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating all those that are sick is key to breaking the chains of transmission and suppressing the virus,” she added.

According to the Ministry of Health data, the number of cases in Maharashtra stands at 2,38,461 out of which 95,943 are active ones.

In the state, 9893 have succumbed to the virus.