Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) has given its approval for emergency use for Zydus Cadila’s Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, “Virafin” for treating moderate COVID-19 infection in adults.

“The fact that we are able to offer a therapy which significantly reduces viral load when given early on can help in better disease management. It comes at a much-needed time for patients and we will continue to provide them access to critical therapies in this battle against COVID-19.” Dr Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare Limited said.

India recorded 3,32,730 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,62,63,695, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 24,28,616.