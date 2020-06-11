Jama Masjid’s Shahi Ahmed Bukhari on Thursday said the mosque will remain closed till June 30 due to the deadly coronavirus.

The development came a day after he urged the people to offer namaz from their homes amid the spike in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to the media, Bukhari said, “I had made an appeal to the people to offer namaz from their homes and after taking public opinion and consulting scholars, it has been decided that from Thursday’s Maghreb (sunset) till June 30 no congregational prayers will be performed at the Jama Masjid.”

The historic mosque was reopened after the lockdown on June 8 after over two months as the government allowed further relaxations as part of Unlock-1.

However, Bukhari also asked the government to reconsider its decision over the unlock of several establishments from June 8.

The shopping malls, offices, place of worship and other establishments were allowed to open by the government from June 8.

The cases of coronavirus have crossed the 2,78,000 mark with 8102 deaths due to it.