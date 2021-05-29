Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the vaccines for the 18-44 age group will be supplied in June. It is to be noted that the vaccination drive for the aforementioned age group has been halted due to the unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines in government-run centres.

“The Centre has informed the Delhi government that vaccines for youth will be supplied in June, but not before June 10. It would a small consignment of vaccines.” Sisodia said during a digital press conference.

In Delhi, only the people who are above 45 years of age are getting vaccinated and even for them the Covaxin stock will not be available from Sunday.

He said Delhi needs 1.84 crore doses of vaccines for around 92 lakh people in the 18-44 age group.

Sisodia had earlier said that all the 400 vaccination sites for the 18-44 age group have been closed in Delhi after the vaccine stock was over. Meanwhile, centres administering Covaxin to the 45 and above age groups, healthcare workers and frontline workers too have also been shut due to the unavailability of jabs.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday that Sputnik V’s manufacturers have agreed to supply the Russian anti-Covid vaccine to Delhi. However, he said that the quantity is yet to be decided.

“We are in touch with the makers of Sputnik V. They assure that they will give us vaccines, but the quantity is yet to be decided. Our officials and the representatives of the vaccine manufacturers met on Tuesday too,” Kejriwal said.