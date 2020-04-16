Delhi government has got the Centre’s permission to conduct clinical trials of ‘plasma therapy’ to help critically ill coronavirus patients, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

“Trial of Plasma Enrichment technique will begin in the next three or four days. If successful, we can save the lives of serious COVID-19 patients,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Plasma therapy is meant for only those coronavirus patients who are on ventilator support and are critical.

After the clearance from Drug Controller of India, Multi-Centre trials were expected to begin.

“If the trial is successful, we will be able to save the lives of serious COVID-19 patients,” Delhi CM said.

Through the Plasma Therapy, transfusion of plasma from a convalescent coronavirus patient to a critical patient is done. As the blood of a convalescent patient is rich in antibodies it is expected to help in the recovery of the critical patient.

In this therapy, the donor has to be a patient who has recovered, showed multiple negative testing and showed no symptoms after 14 days of isolation.

During his online press conference, Kejriwal told that condition of several COVID-19 patients, who were admitted in last week of March and the first week of April, is improving now and many of them will be discharged in the next three to four days.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has asked institutions from across the country to participate in the clinical trials to assess the plasma treatment using protocols.

However, the trials needed permission from the Drug Control authority since conducting it involves relaxation in blood donation norms.

Delhi so far has 1,578 cases of coronavirus, 32 patients have died and 42 have recovered.