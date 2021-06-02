Delhi reported 576 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The city reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases since March 17.

On March 17, the national capital had reported 536 coronavirus infections and 3 deaths in a day.

Delhi has been reporting below 100 deaths for the last three days. On Wednesday, the city reported as many as 103 deaths, taking the total deaths in the city so far to 24,402.

Delhi has been under strict lockdown since April 19 and with continuous decline in daily cases and positivity rate below 5 per cent from the last week.

Delhi witnessed a steady decline in Covid cases and positivity rate for the last three weeks. The national capital which has been under strict lockdown since April 15 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is undergoing phase-wise unlocking since Monday (May 31).

The government has re-opened construction and manufacturing units, while the lockdown restrictions have been extended till June 7.

According to Delhi government’s health bulletin, the active Covid cases have reduced below 10k (9,364), of which 4,531 Covid infected people are in home isolation.