Delhi reported 86 new Covid cases on Sunday. In the last 24 hours, five people succumbed to the disease, daily health bulletin released by the Delhi government stated.

Moreover, 106 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 14,08,456.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent.

The national capital rocorded 1,016 active cases on Saturday.

With the latest deaths reported on Saturday, Delhi’s overall Covid death has reached close to the 25,000-mark at 24,989.