The national capital has recorded 1,106 new cases of coronavirus taking the tally to 17,387, besides 82 deaths, out of which 13 occurred in last 24 hours, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

He was addressing the media along with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia said out of 82, 13 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours and the rest occurred in the last 32 days, though “the information has been updated now”.

“These deaths were reported from various hospitals, 52 from Safdarjung alone,” he added.

He also said the recovery rate is about 50 per cent in the city.

“At least 80 per cent people are recovering with home isolation. The infection will only spread of intaking the virus and not just from the one living next door,” Sisodia said.

This is the highest single-day spike in the tally of cases recorded for a period of 24 hours in Delhi.

The nationwide lockdown is set to end on May 31. Yesterday, Home Minister had held a meeting with the states Chief Ministers regarding the fate of the lockdown.

Home Minister is currently having a meeting with the Prime Minister.