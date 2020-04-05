Ahead of the Shab-e-Barat on April 8 and 9, the Delhi Police urged the people not to come out of their houses in view of the nationwide lockdown in the country. Police also warned of stern action against the violators.

“Attention young men and parents. This Shab-e-Barat, do not come out of homes. Support us in the fight against COVID-19. Lockdown is in force even on the sacred night,” the Delhi Police said on Twitter.

Police also urged people not to come out on bikes and create chaos on the streets. “Unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated. Violators will face stern legal action,” it said.

Police also sought cooperation from the religious leader and residents welfare associations to maintain the lockdown.

“Observe the occasion solemnly. Stay home, stay safe,” it said.

There were multiple tweets from South East Delhi, DCP South Delhi and DCP New Delhi with the same message.

The directions came in the backdrop of the religious event organized by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area in mid-March even after the directions by the Delhi government to avoid any such congregations in the national capital.

The event had led to many positive cases in the city leading to criticism from different corner of the country.