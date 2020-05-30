As India saw its biggest spike in Coronavirus cases and deaths on Saturday with 7,964 new infections and 265 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the national capital reported one more fresh case of COVID-19 with the medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi’s Covid dedicated facility, testing positive for coronavirus infection, along with two more staffers.

“The medical director has tested positive along with two more staffers,” news agency IANS quoted an official as saying.

Lok Nayak Hospital with 2,000 Covid beds, is the city’s dedicated facility for treating the infection from coronavirus.

Earlier, the Dean of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and several doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) tested positive for the virus.

Jitendra Nath Pande, a senior doctor of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) died of COVID-19 on May 23 in the national capital.

The 78-year-old doctor was the director and professor of the Pulmonology department at the hospital.

With the latest jump, the total number of cases in the country has climbed to 1,73,763 with 4,971 succumbing to the deadly infection.

Of the total cases, 86,422 are active while 82,370 patents have been cured

This is the second consecutive day that India has reported over 7,000 cases in a single day and eighth day when more than 6,000 patients were logged in 24 hours.

With this massive spike in Coronavirus infections, India has emerged as the ninth worst-hit country in the world by pandemic.

The only matter of relief for India is that it has shown a 42.88 per cent recovery.

While, on Friday, India also surpassed China’s reported toll of 4,638.

Meanwhile, in Delhi there are total 17386 cases of Coronavirus , 9142 active cases and 398 deaths so far. While the total number of recoveries so far are 7846, according to the Health Ministry data.