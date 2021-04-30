Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has tested positive for COVID-19. He has isolated himself and requested those who were in contact with him to get tested.

“I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms.Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence,” Anil Baijal tweeted.

I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms.

Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested.

Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) April 30, 2021

LG along with his wife took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Delhi.

Delhi recorded 25,986 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with a positivity rate of 31.76 percent.

India recorded 3,86,452 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, setting yet another grim one-day record, taking the overall caseload to 1,87,62,976, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 31,70,228.

With 3498 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 2,08,330. In the last 24 hours, 2,97,540 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,53,84,418.