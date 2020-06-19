Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s condition has deteriorated, officials told on Friday. Jain was hospitalized after facing breathing problems and after the second test, he was declared positive for coronavirus.

According to the reports, he has now developed pneumonia and his breathing difficulties have aggravated further.

Minister will be shifted to Saket’s Max Hospital and will be given plasma therapy after his condition worsened.

He was tested positive of the coronavirus two days ago after being admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Delhi due to breathing problem.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also prayed for the recovery of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who is in hospital currently.

“Praying for the speedy recovery of Shri Satyendra Jain, Health Minister of Delhi who is battling with COVID-19 infection,” Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Satyendar Jain was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital early on Tuesday after he developed a high fever and was suffering from the sudden drop in oxygen level.

His second test reports came on Wednesday in which he was found to be positive of coronavirus.

Satyendar Jain is currently serving as a minister without portfolio in the national capital.

The Health Ministry is with the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the time being.

As of now, four MLAs of ruling Aam Aadmi Party have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the corona report of Atishi, MLA from Kalkaji, also came positive. Although Atishi is at her home with mild symptoms. Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi and Patel Nagar MLA Rajkumar Anand have also tested corona positive.

A few days ago, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also gone for the test after having fever. His test reports came out to be negative for coronavirus.

The cases in Delhi have approached near to the 50,000 mark out of which nearly 27000 are active cases with 1969 deaths due to the virus.