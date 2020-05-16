Amid the lockdown due to the spread of deadly coronavirus, the Delhi High Court has extended its as well as subordinate courts’ full functioning till May 23.

“The administrative and general supervision committee of this court, while considering the further extension of suspended functioning of this and the courts subordinate to it, has been pleased to order that the functioning of the courts subordinate to Delhi High Court shall continue to remain suspended till May 23,” said an order signed by Delhi High Court Registrar General Manoj Jain.

However, the arrangement regarding mentioning and hearing of the urgent matters would continue. The High Court has increased the number of single-judge benches to 10 in order to facilitate the hearings.

The subordinate courts would continue to take up urgent matters related to bail, stay/injunction as per the directions already issued, it said.

“All the courts shall also take up the matters ready for final arguments, while giving preference to more than 10-year-old cases and cases where the accused is in the judicial custody. MM (mahila courts) shall take up matters in which interim urgent relief has been sought under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 1985. Rent controllers/additional rent controller shall take up matters in which application seeking leave to contest/defend is pending disposal in the cases filed on the ground of bonafide requirement,” the court said.

It also said no adverse order should be passed by the subordinate courts without giving hearing through video link or without having written submissions from the concerned counsel.