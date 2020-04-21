After 53 reporters from Mumbai tested positive for Coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will conduct COVID-19 test on mediapersons in the national capital as well.

The journalists reporting on ground, and being as susceptible to the virus as any other fronline workers like doctors, medical staff, police personnel or the sanitation staff, have been doing their duty relentlessly since the Coronavirus outbreak.

While responding to a tweet in which a person requested the CM to arrange mass COVID-19 test for mediapersons in Delhi on the lines of the one carried out in Mumbai, Kejriwal said, “Sure. We will do that.”

Sure. We will do that https://t.co/ehcY5OMiEP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 21, 2020



However, the Chief Minister did not elaborate.

During a special camp organised at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 testing of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had collected swab samples of 171 mediapersons, including electronic and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.

“Out of the 171 mediapersons, 53 tested positive for coronavirus,” BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale said on Monday, adding that most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic at present.