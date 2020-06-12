The BJP-led municipal corporation of Delhi have accused the Delhi government of reporting less number of deaths due to Coronavirus in the capital, while the actual toll is more than 2,000, the official tally shows around 1,085 deaths. The Delhi government in reply to the accusation said that the Coronavirus death audit committee is “working impartially”and it takes time to declare a death as COVID-19 death as it goes through the proper process of audit.

Jai Prakash, the chairman of Standing Commitee of the New Delhi Municipal Council(NDMC) at a press conference said that “Earlier also the Kejriwal government had reported less death when our tally from crematoria and burial sites had shown nearly three times of the official toll.”

“As of now, the civic body figures suggest that the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Delhi stands at 2,098 , with South Delhi Municipal Council at 1080 North Delhi figures at 976 and East Delhi’s Municipal Council at 42,” claimed Jai Prakash while sharing the data.

The Delhi government in a statement gave a clarification on the accusations saying that each COVID-19 death goes through the Death Audit Committee’s screening and the senior doctor in the panel are “working impartially towards assessing deaths caused by coronavirus infection”.

“The Hon’ble Delhi High Court has also declared that the Death Audit Committee is working in an appropriate manner and that the work of the committee cannot be questioned,” it said.

The statement said, “We believe that not even a single life must be lost to Coronavirus. This is a time to unite and save the lives of the people. This is not the time to make allegations after allegations, we all have to fight this pandemic together and ensure that not a single life is lost due to coronavirus.”

According to the Health Ministry data, the national capital currently has 34687 positive cases of COVID-19 with 20871 active cases and 12731 recoveries so far. While, the death toll stands at 1085.