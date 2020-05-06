With 5104 positive cases of Coronavirus and 64 fatalities so far, as the national capital battles with COVID-19 outbreak, Delhiites can now post their queries and complaints related to the virus on dedicated Twitter handle launched by government on Wednesday to address these issues.

The Delhi government said in a statement that “the handle @DelhiVsCorona will ensure authentic information about the disease and serve as a one-stop solution for all the COVID-19 related queries and complaints.”

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has formed a team to monitor this Twitter handle. The team will gather live status of the situation in the government hospitals and provide authentic information on COVID-19, according to the statement.

“The team will also respond and solve the issues of patients and doctors in the Delhi government hospitals. ”

“Twitter users can tag @DelhiVsCorona and tweet with their queries regarding ration, checkups, hospital-related queries or any other COVID-19 related questions,” the statement read.

“The team of representatives will ensure swift and speedy action on the issues related to COVID-19 treatment raised on Twitter. This will help reduce panic and anxiety amongst the citizens of Delhi,” added the statement.