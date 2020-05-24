With the sale of liquor resumed in the non-containment zones in the national capital, the Delhi government has directed state-run liquor shops to ensure 100 per cent sale of alcohol through proper scanning.

The excise department in the national capital has observed that only 10 to 15 per cent of liquor being sold at vends was being scanned. It has issued a directive regarding this and termed it as a blatant violation of the order.

In the direction to the four state-run corporations, the department said this practice is likely to result in the submission of “inaccurate daily sales” information sought by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after imposition of 70 per cent “Special Corona Fee” on the MRP of each bottle and also the creation of Monthly Stock Record (MSR) gap.

Some complaints were also reported of over-charging from the customers.

Yesterday, the government has ordered 66 private liquor shops to reopen by maintaining the social distancing norms.

172 other government-run shops were opened from May 4 in the national capital.

Of 863 liquor shops in Delhi, 475 are run by four government corporations – Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store – while 389 are owned by private individuals.

Of these 389, about 150 are located in shopping malls and not allowed to open during the fourth phase of lockdown which ends on May 31.

(With inputs from PTI)