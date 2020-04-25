Shops in Delhi might open soon as the Delhi government has decided to implement centre’s order in which it has allowed standalone shops outside containment zones to function, government sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, stand-alone shops, as well as those in residential areas should open. But social distancing has to be followed.

MHA’s norms have to be strictly implemented. No activity will be allowed in the containment zones, it added.

In a late-night order, the Government on Friday allowed the opening of shops as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions announced on April 15.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in an order said that all shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State and Union Territory, including those in residential complexes and market complexes outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, have been allowed with 50 per cent strength of workers, making the wearing of masks and social distancing mandatory.

However, amid the development, reports of social distancing being flouted at a market in Kotla Mubarakpur area surfaced. Many people were seen roaming in the market.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government said that any indication on the order will be taken after a review of the situation.

“A decision will be taken this afternoon. Delhi has 92 hotspots… entire city or district is not a containment zone. Whatever is finalised, will be started only after April 30,” Satyendar Jain told news agency ANI.

As of now, national capital ranks third in India in terms of the number of cases reported due to coronavirus. It has witnessed 2,378 cases of coronavirus with 50 deaths reported due to the virus.