The national capital is witnessing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases for the past three weeks.

The national capital on Monday reported 3,548 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,79,962, while its test positivity rate stood at 5.54 percent, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

This is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi reported more than 3,500 new cases.

On Sunday, the national capital had reported 4,033 new cases, the highest single-day tally in 2021.

The city had reported 3,567 new cases on April 3, and 3,594 cases on April 2.

Is Delhi gearing up for a night curfew?

The Delhi government sources said the agenda of the discussion included the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. like in some other states which have also reported a spike in Covid-19 like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Although the sources said the proposal was forwarded to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his office has said that “no such decision has been taken”.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks permission from PM Modi for mass vaccination in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to allow a mass vaccination drive in the national capital, officials related to the development said.

Kejriwal in his letter has requested Modi to allow the state government to open new vaccination centres in Delhi as well as allow relaxation in the age for the inoculation and making it available to all.

With the continued rise in Covid-19 cases in the national capital in the past few weeks, the AAP-led Delhi government has been pushing for a mass vaccination drive across the city to cover all the residents of the city.

Kejriwal had earlier stated that the Delhi government can set up over 1,000 vaccination centres across the city.

“The increase in the rate of transition of Covid-19 across the country is a major concern and a challenge too. The vaccination campaign needs to be moved more rapidly in this context,” the CM said.

He claimed that if the Centre allows mass vaccination, then the Delhi government can vaccinate all the residents within three months.

