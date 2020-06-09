Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for coronavirus as his test reports come on Tuesday. CM went into self-isolation yesterday at his home after showing symptoms of Covid-19.

He underwent the test today and the reports were due for today.

It was reported that earlier in the day he was feeling better.

On Monday, it was revealed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has developed a fever and had been displaying symptoms of cough and sore throat since Sunday afternoon.

Following this, Kejriwal kept himself isolated at his home as there is suspicion that he might be infected with the coronavirus.

Soon after Kejriwal, 51, complained of fever, all his meetings were reportedly cancelled since Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had addressed a press briefing detailing on the opening of restaurants, malls and religious places from Monday and also on the state government’s decision on hospital beds.

Delhi which is in a tight grip of the deadly coronavirus has got another worrisome news from the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who said that “by 15 July, there will be 2.25 lakh cases and 33,000 beds will be needed.”

“By 15 June, there will be 44,000 cases and 6,600 beds will be needed. By 30 June, we will reach 1 lakh cases and 15,000 beds will be required. By 15 July, there will be 2.25 lakh cases and 33,000 beds will be needed. By 31 July, 5.5 lakh cases are expected and 80,000 beds will be needed,” Sisodia elaborated.

There is no community transmission of Coronavirus in Delhi as of now and therefore the issue need not be discussed, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia quoted officers of the Central government as saying at the meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Sisodia, state Health Minister Satyendar Jain and central government officers had gathered at the residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal the SDMA meeting to discuss the Coronavirus situation and assess whether community spread has occurred in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not present at the meeting as he is in self-quarantine after developing fever and displaying symptoms of cough and sore throat since Sunday afternoon.