With the surge in cases of coronavirus, the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday imposed daily night curfew, from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend lockdown in all 167 cities and towns starting from Friday.

The emergency measures will remain in force until August 31.

Chief Minister has also ordered a total ban on all gatherings in the state from August 21 except weddings and funeral.

Captain Amarinder Singh announced the decision saying, “Enough is enough. We need to be tough without affecting the state’s economy.”

Taking it to Twitter, he said, “In view of rise in #Covid19 cases, we have decided to impose evening lockdown from 7 PM to 5 AM & weekends lockdown in all towns. Also no public gatherings will be allowed. Detailed instructions will be issued tomorrow. Urge all Punjabis to cooperate & triumph in #MissionFateh.”

In view of rise in #Covid19 cases, we have decided to impose evening lockdown from 7 PM to 5 AM & weekends lockdown in all towns. Also no public gatherings will be allowed. Detailed instructions will be issued tomorrow. Urge all Punjabis to cooperate & triumph in #MissionFateh. pic.twitter.com/0YoMQRqx73 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 20, 2020

Government and private offices will function at 50 per cent strength; government offices have also been encouraged to reduce the number of visitors.

Also, the public transport will run at 50 per cent capacity and private cars must have no more than three passengers per vehicle.

Singh also directed the police to ensure the ban on political protests and gathering is followed.

Chief Minister also ordered Covid testing to be scaled up to a minimum of 30,000 per day. In addition, contact tracing of each infected person must extend to at least 10 people.

In Punjab, serological survey of the five worst-hit districts – Amritsar, Ludhiana, SAS Nagar, Patiala and Jalandhar was conducted between August 1 and 17.

The survey revealed that 27.7 per cent of all people in containment zones in these districts had been exposed to the virus.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 36,083 coronavirus cases with 920 deaths.