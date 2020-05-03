The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) the country’s largest paramilitary force has been sealed in Delhi on Sunday for sanitisation after a driver, who is employed at the headquarters tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

“Soon after a bus driver was found positive, the CRPF headquarters was closed for sanitisation. The headquarters’ building will be opened after the sanitisation drive is over. The drive will be done in the premises on Monday,” CRPF DIG M Dhinakaran was quoted by IANS as saying.

Officials working in the building will not be allowed inside the premises from today. The CRPF building is located in the CGO complex on Lodhi Road.

Meanwhile, the district surveillance officer has been informed to “initiate required protocols” as per medical guidelines, for time-bound proper sealing of the building.

Contact and tracing exercise has begun of all the personnel who came in contact with the staffer at the headquarter building.

Earlier on Saturday, sixty-eight more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed in Delhi had tested positive for novel Coronavirus taking the total cases in the paramilitary force to 135 across the country, including one death.

All the 68 jawans, who have tested positive for COVID-19, are attached to the CRPF 31st Battalion based in east Dehi’s Mayur Vihar.

The CRPF, the country’s largest Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), is mandated for internal security duties and anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations, apart from rendering regular law and order duties.

The CRPF has been at the forefront in helping out people from the national capital to Maoist-hit Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) lauding the efforts of the CRPF, said the largest Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) with over three lakh personnel helped the people across the country through its national helpline “CRPF Madadgaar”, a round the clock helpline for those in distress.