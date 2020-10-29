With a spike of 49,881 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India Covid-19 tally crosses the 80 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 80,40,203 with 6,03,687 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 7.51 per cent of the total caseload.

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 56,480 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 73,15,989. The recovery rate now stands at 90.99 per cent.

India,which remains the second worst Covid hit nation in the world, has recorded 480, deaths in the last 24 hours. With this the death toll now stands at 1,20,527 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.50 per cent.

Kerala,Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Karnataka, have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for 56 per cent all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 6,738 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 16,60,766 cases and 43,554 fatalities.

Kerala and West Bengal have reported 8,790 and 3,924 cases respectively taking the state’s tally to 4,11,464 and 3,61,703.

Delhi has reported 5,673 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,70,014 cases and 6,,396 fatalities. This is the highest single day some reported in Delhi for the first time.

India has conducted a total of 10,75,760 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 10,65,63,440.