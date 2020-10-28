With a spike of 43,893 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India Covid-19 tally nears the 80 lakh mark, according to Ministry of Health.

India’s coronavirus case tally stands at 79,90,322 with 6,10,803 active Covid-19 cases. The active cases in the country which comprise 7.64 per cent of the total caseload.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said, “Signifying a landmark achievement, India has registered continuous decline in the average daily new Covid-19 cases over the past five weeks.”

In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 58,439 recoveries taking the total recoveries to 72,59,509. The recovery rate now stands at 90.85 per cent.

India remains the second-worst Covid hit nation in the world and has recorded 508 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll now stands at 1,20,010 and fatality rate of the country stands at 1.50 per cent.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi have reported the maximum cases in the last 24 hours. These states together account for 53 per cent all the new cases of coronavirus in the country.

Maharastra which remains the worst affected state has reported a singe day spike of 5,363 Covid-19 cases taking the states’s total tally to 16,54,028 cases and 43,463 fatalities.

Kerala and West Bengal have reported 5,457 and 3,957 cases respectively taking the state’s tally to 4,02,674 and 3,57,779.

Delhi has reported 4,853 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,64,341 cases and 6,356 fatalities.

India has conducted a total of 10,66,786 tests, taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted to 10,54,87,680.