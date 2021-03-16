Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting of chief ministers on 17 March to discuss the surge in Covid-19 cases in some states.

This was stated here today by chief minister, B S Yediyurappa, immediately after the high level technical committee meeting that he had convened to discuss the situation arising out of the fast spreading virus in the state.

Senior officials at today’s meeting appeared alarmed at the increasing number of Covid-19 cases which, they felt could well be signs of a second wave.

While emphasising the seriousness of the current situation, the chief minister was quick to add that luckily the mortality rates were under control.

Even as he ruled out the immediate possibility of a second lockdown, he was quick to add that it would depend on the cooperation extended by the people.

He said that the government would look at punishing the violators of the government’s safety norms to prevent Covid spread.

In fact, the need for strict enforcement of the norms has also arisen following the increase in the movement of people from neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Kerala, both of which have seen a sharp jump in the cases.

Meanwhile, India recorded 26,291 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, its highest single- day spike in 85 days, taking the country’s infection tally to 1,13,85,339, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,58,725 with 118 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

Registering an upward trend for five days in a row, the total active caseload has gone up to 2,19,262 which is 1.93 per cent of the total infections in the country, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.68 per cent, the data stated.

Delhi adds 368 cases, 3 deaths:

The Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi today dipped to 368 from yesterday’s 407 cases. The city reported three more coronavirus-linked fatalities, which pushed its Covid toll to 10,944.