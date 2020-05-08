Exactly 15 days after the death of his father due to Covid-19, a 25-year-old Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader passed away during his treatment on Friday morning in Safdarjung hospital of Delhi. The deceased BJP leader was also infected from Covid-19.

This is the first case where two members of a family have died of Covid-19, say Health officials adding that this is the 10th death due to Covid 19 in Meerut district. The total number of infected cases has now shot up to 196 of which 56 have been discharged on recovery in the district.

Deceased Vibhanshu Vashishta (25) was the member of executive committee of BJP in Meerut city and was considered close to city President of the Party Mukul Singhal.

Meerut District surveillance officer Dr Vishwas Choudhary confirmed the death of Vibhanshu on Friday morning . He said that Vibhanshu was tested positive of Covid-19 on April 22. He was thereafter admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial (LLRM) Medical College hospital for treatment. On Thursday, his condition deteriorated after which he was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. But on Friday morning he lost the battle of life.

On April 23 Vibhanshu’s father Ramesh Sharma, who was infected from Coron, died during treatment in the LLRM Medical College hospital. Vibhanshu probably was infected from his father.

Vibhanshu’s mother and younger brother also were tested positive of Corona and are undergoing treatment in the LLRM Medical College hospital. City President of BJP Mukul Singhal and some other party leaders who had come in contact with Vibhanshu were also quarantined by the health officials but they tested negative.