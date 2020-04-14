The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to promote all students in classes 6,7,8,9 and 11 to higher class without conducting any examinations due to the spread of deadly coronavirus leading to nationwide lockdown.

A letter was sent in this regard to the Secondary Education Board, principal secretary education (secondary), Aradhana Shukla, which said that all examinations for the above-mentioned classes will not be held due to the coronavirus outbreak and hence, the students in these classes will be considered promoted.

Results for class 10th and 12th are still awaited as the correction of copies is stalled due to the lockdown.

The 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the novel coronavirus has been extended further till May 3 by the Prime Minister.

There are 657 Coronavirus positive cases in Uttar Pradesh including 49 cured/discharged and 8 deaths, so far, said State Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad.