The Supreme Court has made a Covid-19 test mandatory for everyone who enters its premises with symptoms of the disease.

“All the entrants to the Supreme Court premises, i.e. the registry staff, staff of the coordinate agencies, advocates and their staff, etc., if showing any symptoms similar to those notified for Covid-19 infection shall subject themselves to Rapid/RT-PCR test.” SC circular stated.

.”All controlling officers will ensure that the staff in their control wears masks, maintains physical distancing and frequently sanitizes or wash hands and follow the prescribed COVID-19 appropriate behaviour,” the circular issued by the apex court stated.

The circular further stated that those with noticeable symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough, body ache, loss of taste and smell, diarrhea should not come to the office premises, and isolate themselves in their respective homes.

There shall not be any crowding or loitering on the campus and movement in common areas should be only for specific purposes and be completed within the minimum time, the circular further stated.

The lift should not be used by more than three persons at a time and shall be used only for going upwards; for coming downstairs, stairs should be used, it added.

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the country, the Supreme Court has been holding sessions virtually.

On Saturday, 40 members of court staff tested positive for Covid-19 disease.