10 states in India on Saturday accounted for 85.83 percent of the new deaths in which Maharashtra, Delhi, and Chhattisgarh reported more than half of the total number registered in the last 24 hours.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday that a total of 1,341 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Maximum casualties were witnessed in Maharashtra followed by Delhi (141), Chhattisgarh 138, Uttar Pradesh (103), Gujarat (94), Karnataka (78), Madhya Pradesh (60), Jharkhand (56), Punjab (50), and Tamil Nadu (33).

Fortunately, nine states and union territories (UTs) have not reported any Covid-19 death in the last 24 hours. These are Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Tripura, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

India on Saturday reported 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, setting another grim one-day record as the overall tally reached 1,45,26,609 so far, the health ministry data stated on Thursday.

Moreover, India also recorded the highest single-day deaths at 1,341. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has surpassed the 16-lakh mark, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th day in a row, the tally of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 16,79,740 in the country, accounting for 11.56 percent of its total caseload, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 87.23 per cent.