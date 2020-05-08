Kangra district administration, which has won appreciation for efficiently handling things in biggest district of Himachal Pradesh in Covid-19 pandemic after it reported first three Covid-19 positive cases of state, including one death, in March, has streamlined movement of people in and out of the area, while stepping up surveillance with e-services.

Two e-services have been launched by the district recently for all those people who want to move out from Kangra and those who desire to enter the district from other states amid countrywide Covid-19 lockdown 3.0.

The first service facilitates people by issuing Covid-19 passes for moving within district, outside district and Himachal Pradesh. This workflow based application is integrated with email and SMS and Aarogya Setu database. Applications for moving out of state category go to the Account of District Magistrate (DM) while applications within state and district are going to concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) account.

These services developed with the help of NIC using framework and linked through Aarogya Setu App can be accessed by applying online through https://hpkangra.nic.in/curfewpasskangra.

“While it is important to issue passes to facilitate genuine movement of persons, the most critical thing is ensuring effective surveillance on home quarantined persons,” said Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Rakesh Prajapati.

The integrated HP Entry-cum-Surveillance Software enables this. And it is one of its kind software application deployed in the country. It helps SDMs to keep surveillance on all coming travellers and prevent risk of spread of Covid-19 infection to others.

Prajapati said anyone who is travelling has to upload scanned documents of one’s identity and purpose for which the request has been made.

He said the details of co-travellers and their identity are also printed on e-Pass for verification at the border to keep a check on persons travelling back in the vehicle, which went to drop a patient at PGI or AIMS, Delhi.

“It has been linked with the Aarogya Setu. While approving the approving officer is getting Green (Issue) or Red Alert (Reject) from Aarogya Setu of any Traveller or Co-Traveller. On this basis, the concerned officer approves or rejects the e-Pass applications,” Prajapati said.

He said this software has provision to fetch documents through DigiLocker. The applicant can track the status of his application. Once a pass is issued, it is immediately delivered on Aarogya Setu App. One gets SMS and e-mail at the time of submitting his application and approval and rejection if any with reasons.

Prajapati said that one additional service has been added for issuance of HP-Entry and Surveillance for those who come from other states in their own or hired vehicles.

Apart from surveillance, a check is also being maintained on the number of applications for a particular day, keeping precautionary measures in view. If one does not get a date of one’s choice, one can also apply for other date.

The DC said if a person is found Covid-19 positive having travel history, then complete record of his travel details along with travel history of that particular vehicle in which he has travelled can be tracked through Vahan Vehicle Database.