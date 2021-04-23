After Sir Ganga Ram hospital raised an alarm for oxygen shortage, a fresh consignment arrived at the hospital on Friday morning. A truck loaded with oxygen by INOX reached at around 9.30 a.m. on Friday morning, the hospital authority said.

The hospital had received oxygen supply between 12.30 p.m. and 1 a.m. last night.

According to an official statement from the hospitals, around 25 Covid-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours. Around 500 Covid patients are admitted in the hospital, and out of them, 140 are on oxygen support.

“Ventilators and Bipap are not working effectively. Resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and ED. Major crisis likely. life of another 60 sickest patients at risk. Need urgent intervention,” Sir Ganga Ram Hospital had said in a statement early morning on Friday.