Following a spike in coronavirus cases, the Kerala government on Sunday decided to impose triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits following a spike in coronavirus cases. The lockdown started from 6 am on Monday and would continue for a week.

“Triple lockdown will be implemented in the city corporation limit for one week starting from tomorrow. People should not venture out. We need strict restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. During triple lockdown, there will be more restrictions. Only necessary services will be allowed,”Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The announcement came hours after the minister said the district was ”sitting on an active volcano” with rising number of COVID-19 cases and there was no guarantee that there would be no community spread.

The courts are also going to remain closed for this period.

“There will be no public transportation. Only the medical, other essential shops and hospitals will function. People can go to medical shops with a proper prescription,” K Surendran, who is also in charge of the district said.

The Minister’s office warned of action against those who venture out unnecessarily.

The Kerala University has declared the cancellation of all exams in view of the lockdown.

The minister told reporters, on Sunday that the state government has decided to conduct more antigen tests in the district to check the spread of the virus.

The restrictions in force in containment zones would be tightened and food delivery boys would be tested, according to the Tourism Minister.

Meanwhile, state police chief Loknath Behera told media that all the roads leading to the city would be closed and only essential services will be allowed to ply.

“No vehicle movement will be allowed inside the city. In the corporation limit, only medical shops and essential shops like provisional stores will be allowed. Rest of the establishments will be closed. The state secretariat and other government offices will remain closed,” Behera was quoted as saying in a release.

Kerala on Sunday reported the second highest single-day rise of 225 COVID-19 cases, including seven jawans of an Army unit in the state, taking the total to 5,429. The active cases in the state are 2,230, while the number who have recovered are 3,174. 25 people have died so far due to the infection.