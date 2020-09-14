India has reported 92,071 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this new spike in cases, the coronavirus cases have crossed the 48 lakh mark, Union Health Ministry data showed.

It is to be noted that India is the second worst-hit nation in terms of the caseloads lagging behind the USA.

India’s total Covid-19 caseload now stands at 48,46,427, out of which 9,86,598 are active cases. In the past 24 hours, the country has reported 1,136 fatalities which surged India’s Covid-19 death toll to 79,722.

The number of patients that have recovered from coronavirus is 37,80,107, and the recovery rate of the country is at 77.88 per cent.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh are the five states that have recorded the maximum number of cases in the last 24 hours.

Delhi has recorded 4,235 Covid-19 cases taking the tally to over 2,18 lakh cases. The capital has resumed the metro services a few days ago. Gymnasium and yoga institutes in Delhi will re-open from today and will have to comply with the various Covid-19 protocols that have been announced by the government.

India has conducted a total of 9,78,500 tests on September 13 taking the total tally of Covid-19 tests conducted in the country to 5,72,39,428.