The Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant has said he would conduct an inquiry into the incident as to how a woman managed to skip the mandatory COVID-19 test upon her arrival from Mumbai, who later tested positive for the Coronavirus.

An elderly woman living in North Goa’s Calangute town, complained of breathlessness on Thursday. She tested positive for COVID-19.

CM Sawant while taking to reporters had admitted on Thursday, that the woman had “skipped the COVID-19 test” upon her arrival from Mumbai.

“It is true that she entered the state without undergoing a test. She was admitted to the dedicated COVID-19 hospital after she tested positive,” the Chief Minister said.

Goa has made it mandatory for everyone entering the state to undergo a COVID-19 test and swab samples are being collected at state borders, railway stations and Dabolim airport.

“An inquiry will be conducted into the case,” he said.

“At least 3,000 persons enter the state every day, so it is difficult to know how she skipped the test,” he added.

Goa has recorded total 166 positive cases of Coronavirus, of which 109 patients are active cases while 57 have recovered from the infection. There is no fatality so far in the state due to the virus. Co