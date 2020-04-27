A 50-year old coronavirus patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hospital building in Bengaluru Monday, police said.

The patient jumped from the trauma ward of the Victoria Hospital, a senior police official said.

The patient allegedly jumped this morning off the fifth floor of the building in around 8.30 am and his body was found at the rooftop of the first floor of the hospital building, said NDTV.

The man was admitted with acute respiratory problem on Friday. He was also suffering from kidney problems and according to the doctors he was on dialysis.

Police is further investigating the suicide case.

The state has reported to have 500 positive cases of coronavirus with 19 fatalities so far.