The Coronavirus pandemic has infected over one million people worldwide on Friday as the number rose to 1,016,128 and claimed 53,146 lives. Meanwhile, 328 coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in India, taking the overall infections to 2069, whereas the toll stood at 53.

On Friday morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the citizens of the country who have been under the lockdown for nine days and urged them to light a candle, torch, or flashlight at 9pm on April 5 for nine minutes.

“You are not alone, no one is alone in the fight against coronavirus. The light from the lamps will show that we are together in this battle,” he said.

His message came a day after he held a meeting with the chief ministers of all states and asked them to “formulate a common exit strategy to ensure staggered reemergence of the population once the lockdown ends” on April 14.

Meanwhile, the United States which has the maximum number of cases at 245,540 is running out of essential medical equipment. New York is expected to run out of ventilators in six days, governor Andrew Cuomo said. The Guardian reports, the state has 2,200 ventilators in its stockpile, and officials are trying to expand their capacity by splitting ventilator tubes and converting BIPAP machines. US President Donald Trump issued an order to use the Defense Production Act to make ventilators. The president has resisted a broad implementation of the law for weeks, even as Democrats have called on him to press companies to speed up the production of medical equipment.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy says the true number of Covid-19 cases worldwide was likely to be “five or 10 times higher” than the global figure of 1 million cases recorded on Friday.