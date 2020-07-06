After Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ruled out relaxation in the 14-day home quarantine for domestic travellers, the process of e-registration for all those wishing to travel to the state has been made mandatory from Monday midnight, officials said.

Prospective travellers to Punjab or passing through can self-register either through COVA app or through a weblink –https://cova.punjab.gov.in/registration — before embarking on a hassle-free travel to the northern state.

The objective is to avoid inconvenience to travellers due to crowding and long queues at the inter-state border checkpoints.

For passengers entering the state and not transiting it, after crossing the checkpoints, will undergo self-quarantine at their homes for 14 days if they are asymptomatic.

During quarantine, they will be required to report their medical status daily either by calling 112 or through the Cova App.

In case of symptomatic passengers, appropriate instructions will be given at the checkpoint, said a government spokesperson.

The spokesperson said all relevant details about the visitors or residents coming into Punjab would be shared with the health authorities and police stations through a real-time alert system.

The police stations concerned would keep a regular check, both through physical and technical means (geo-fencing etc.), on the incoming visitors at their given addresses for their own protection and the health and safety of the people of Punjab.