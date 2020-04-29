India’s Coronavirus death toll crossed the 1000-mark and the total number of infections topped 31,000 on Wednesday. The country recorded a total of 31,332 cases of which 22,629 are active, while 7,695 have been cured. A total of 1,007 people have died of the deadly infection. 73 people have died in the last 24 hours, recording the biggest jump in the number of deaths in a day.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with the total number of cases at 9,318, with 400 deaths and 1,388, followed by Gujarat which has reported 3,744 cases and 181 fatalities so far. Delhi is the third worst-hit state with 3,314 cases and 54 deaths, according to the Health Ministry data.

According to the Johns Hopkins researchers, at least 3,116,680 people have been infected worldwide and at least 217,168 have died since the outbreak began. Meanwhile, US confirmed coronavirus cases passed one million mark, accounting for a third of cases worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The US death toll is now over 57,000 people.

USS Theodore Roosevelt navy sailors will begin moving back on board. Navy sailors who have been quarantined on Guam for weeks will begin moving back to the USS Theodore Roosevelt Tuesday night, US officials said. A coronavirus outbreak sidelined the aircraft carrier in late March, AP reports.

Brazil’s total number of confirmed deaths has now overtaken the WHO’s figure for China as cases accelerate in Latin America’s biggest country. The number of deaths in Brazil has now passed 5,000.