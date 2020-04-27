The confirmed coronavirus cases in India neared the 28,000-mark on Monday with 872 deaths. Of the 27,892 cases, 20,835 are active, while 6185 are recoveries. Entering the last week of the 40-day lockdown imposed to stem the transmission of COVID-19, all eyes are now on the post-lockdown strategy that the Centre and state governments will reveal after today’s confernce

Key demands likely to be made by states in the Monday meeting would be special trains to transport migrant workers to their home states, permission to allow more economic activities in non-hotspots, financial resources to support small businesses and the vulnerable, and additional testing kits, ventilators and personal protective equipment.

Globally, cases are nearing the 3 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 2,971,669 confirmed. At least 206,549 people have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

British Prime minister Boris Johnson returned to Downing Street on Sunday evening, where the government is headquartered, for the first time since he was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 on 5 April, reported The Guardian.

Italian Prime minister Giuseppe Conte told the nation in a televised address “if you love Italy, maintain distance” as he announced a plan that will see the country slowly ease lockdown measures from 4 May.

The Guardian reports, on Tuesday, New Zealand’s restaurants, cafes and takeaways will be back in business. Under the move to level-3 restrictions, which come into force at midnight on Monday, New Zealanders have been told to work and study from home, “unless that is not possible”. Anyone going out must obey social distancing rules. Businesses can open, but cannot physically interact with customers and “low-risk” recreation activities will be allowed.