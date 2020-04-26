The confirmed cases of coronavirus in India crossed the 26,000-mark on Sunday out of these 26,496 cases, 19,868 are active, while 5,804 are recovered patients. With 49 casualties in the past 24 hours, the death toll has reached 824. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with over 8,000 patients, followed by Gujarat which has reported over 3,000 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed deaths in the coronavirus pandemic increased to 202,880 on Sunday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The figures for infections are likely to underestimate the true scale of losses of life due to suspected under-reporting and differing testing regimes.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month, will return to work on Monday and is “raring to go”, a Downing street spokeswoman has confirmed, reports The Guardian. The prime minister has been recovering in his country residence after spending three nights in intensive care in April.

China reported 11 new coronavirus cases on April 25, compared to 12 on the previous day, with no fatalities, according to official data published on Sunday. Of the total, there were six cases of local transmission, including five in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang, and one in southeast Guangdong province, which neighbours Hong Kong.

US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering replacing its secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, because of early missteps in the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported.