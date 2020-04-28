The number of infections due to coronavirus pandemic in India soared to 29,435 including 6,868 people who have been treated and discharged so far. The death toll reached 934 on Tuesday, with as many as 62 deaths and 1,543 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The ongoing nationwide lockdown is due to end on May 3.

Part of a broad consensus that emerged in the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers on Monday was a further extension of restrictions in the Coronavirus hotspots as the tally continues to soar.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said the US will conduct “serious investigations” into China’s handling of the Coronavirus outbreak and could pursue the country for billions in damages because China “could have stopped” the virus.

Globally, over 3 million people have been infected from the Coronavirus, while 2,11,167 people have died till Tuesday. The United States continues to be the worst affected, with over 987,022 cases and over 56,144 deaths. The country has recorded 1,303 deaths in the last 24 hours.

New Zealand has partially relaxed its restrictions and said that 75% of the economy is now operational as 1 million people return to work and restaurants open for takeaway, reports The Guardian.