India on Friday recorded the worst single-day spike of 20,903 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus tally has risen to 6,25,544 cases of which 2,27,439 patients are active cases while 3,79,892 patients have been cured, the ministry stated in its 8.00 a.m. update Though 379 more deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths due to the infection to 18,213, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients has reached 60.73 per cent, which the ministry attributed to early detection and a timely clinical management.

In the last 24 hours, 20,033 people recovered and the recoveries exceeded the active cases by more than 1.5 lakh.

A high-level review meeting on preparedness for Covid19 was held by the Cabinet Secretary with the states and Union territories.

The total number of patients who have recovered so far are is 3,79,891, with 2,27,439 active cases currently.

As of date, there are 1,52,452 more recovered cases more than active Covid-19 cases.

There has been a steady rise in the samples tested every day with close to 93 lakh samples being tested till date.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that the total number of samples tested till July 2 is 92,97,749 of which 2,41,576 samples were tested on Thursday.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with a total of 1,86,626 coronavirus cases including 8,178 fatalities while Tamil Nadu has 98,392 coronavirus cases in the state inclusive of 1,321 fatalities.

At the third spot is Delhi which has reported 92,175 cases so far, inclusive of 2,864 patients who succumbed to the virus.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 33,913 cases and 1,886 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (24,825), Rajasthan (18,662), Madhya Pradesh (14,106), West Bengal (19,819), Haryana (15,509), Karnataka (18,016), Andhra Pradesh (16,097), Telangana (18,570) and Bihar.

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has increased to over 10.8 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 520,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.