India’s coronavirus tally has crossed the 52-lakh mark after a spike of 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Ministry of Health data on Friday.

India, which is currently the second-worst affected nation, has a total of 52,14,678 Covid-19 cases, out of which 10.17,754 are active coronavirus cases. The number of fatalities due to the pandemic is 84,372, with 1,174 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

India’s recovery rate stands at 78.86 per cent with 41,12,552 patients that have recovered from Covid-19.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh continue to remain the worst affected states from coronavirus pandemic. These states contribute around 60 per cent of India’s active Covid-19 cases.

Maharastra’s total Covid-19 tally is at 11,45,840 cases after reporting a fresh spike of 24,619 cases. Andhra Pradesh has become the second state after Maharashtra to report more than 6 lakh Covid-19 cases. Andhra Pradesh totals Covid-19 case tally at 6,01,462 cases.

Delhi has reported 4,432 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking its tally to over 2,30,000 cases.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, in his address in Rajya Sabha, said that India’s coronavirus mortality rate (CMR) is at 1.64 per cent, which is the lowest in the world, and the government further wants to reduce it below 1 per cent.

In his address to the Rajya Sabha, the minister said, “India is making efforts just like other countries. PM Modi is handling the Covid-19 meticulously.”

“Under PM Modi’s guidance, an expert group is looking at it and we have advanced planning in place. We are hopeful that by the beginning of the next year, a vaccine will be available in India,” Health Minister said.

Dr Harsh Vardhan said that all the chief ministers have fought this battle along with the Prime Minister, adding that detailed advisories were circulated even before the first coronavirus case was detected in the country on January 30.

Minister contended that from January 8, the Prime Minister, the ministers and state health ministers have been addressing the situation.

India has conducted a total of 10,06,615 tests, taking the total tally of Covid tests conducted to 6,15,672,343.