As the 21-day lockdown to arrest the spread of Coronavirus outbreak, is half way through, data shows that India will have over 17,000 patients by the time ongoing nationwide lockdown ends on April 14.

India has registered 4,421, cases of COVID-19 including 114 deaths since the outbreak began earlier this year.

The Coronavirus cases in the country are doubling from six days to four days in the past eight days.

According to the Health Ministry data, while the number of cases doubled every 5 days from March 15 to 20, they sped up to 3 days between March 20 and 23.

From March 23 to 29 the growth rate of the coronavirus cases showed some slump with the number of cases going double after every six days. But since March 29 to April 6, the number of cases started doubling in every every four days.

From March 15 to March 20 the cases were doubling up in five days.

From March 20 to March 23 the cases doubled up in 3 days. From March 23 to March 29 cases took 6 days to double up. While from March 29 till April 2 it took 4 days for the Coronavirus cases to double up. And from April 2 till today it took 4 days for the cases to double up.

The government on Sunday, admitted the rising numbers but linked the rising to the last month’s Tabligh-e-Jamaat’s Markaz event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin because of which many cases have sprung up through out country. Government said that otherwise the doubling rate would have been at 7.4 days.

The fresh figures which the government officials gave on Monday, show that the cases inked to religious group Tablighi Jamaat account for more than one-third of the total tally.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 3,981, as many as 325 people were cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it stated. The total number of cases include 66 foreign nationals.

According to the Health Ministry’s data updated at 9 am, three new deaths were reported from Rajasthan, while Tripura recorded its first coronavirus case.

Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 45, followed by Gujarat at 12, Madhya Pradesh nine, Telangana and Delhi seven each, Punjab six and Tamil Nadu five fatalities.

Karnataka registered four deaths, while West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have recorded three fatalities each. Two deaths each have been reported from Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana have reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data.

The highest number of confirmed cases are from Maharashtra at 748, followed by Tamil Nadu at 621 and Delhi with 523 cases. Kerala reported 327 COVID-19 cases, Telangana 321, Uttar Pradesh 305 and Rajasthan 288 cases. Andhra Pradesh reported 226 coronavirus cases.

Novel coronavirus cases have risen to 165 in Madhya Pradesh, 151 in Karnataka and 144 in Gujarat. Jammu and Kashmir has 109 cases, West Bengal has 91, Haryana 90 and Punjab 76 cases of the infection.

Thirty-two people were infected with the virus in Bihar while Uttarakhand has 31 patients and Assam 26. Odisha reported 21 coronavirus cases, Chandigarh 18, Ladakh 14 and Himachal Pradesh 13 cases.

Ten cases each have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Chhattisgarh. Goa has reported seven COVID-19 infections, followed by Puducherry with five cases. Jharkhand has reported four cases and Manipur two. Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case of the infection each.

“State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation,” the ministry said on its website.