Cases of novel coronavirus are rising in Gurugram with 9 more cases detected on Friday. The situation is alarming here as all cases are from different localities. Moreover, 39 positive cases were reported in the last 3 days.

On Thursday, the district administration found 13 patients infected with coronavirus and 17 cases on Wednesday.

65 cases were reported a week ago and now the tally has zoomed up to 126 including 75 active patients admitted in different hospitals.

Among the latest 9 infected persons, one of them is a policeman who came in contact with an infected person, two are health workers of Mohit hospital and one case each from DLF phase 1, 4 Marla model town, Shivaji Park, Khandsa Anaj Mandi, sector 107 and Sirhaul village.

“We have placed all infected persons in isolation in different hospitals. The affected areas are sealed by officials and sanitisation of the areas is initiated,” said J.S, Punia, civil surgeon of Gurugram.